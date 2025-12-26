Sign up
Photo 2335
When what to my wondering eyes should appear...!
As the kids unwrapped gifts, I looked up to see a lot of pink in the sky! This was a Gift to Myself this morning, the memory saved in a photo! In CA, we're not situated to see anything like this...and I'm not an early riser!
26th December 2025
26th Dec 25
Louise & Ken
@Weezilou
Summers in Lunenburg Nova Scotia inspire my photography, and the friends I've made on 365 keep me coming back to share more! (June, 2012) My oldest...
2335
photos
67
followers
85
following
Tags
sunrise
,
christmas morning
,
northeast usa
