When what to my wondering eyes should appear...! by Weezilou
When what to my wondering eyes should appear...!

As the kids unwrapped gifts, I looked up to see a lot of pink in the sky! This was a Gift to Myself this morning, the memory saved in a photo! In CA, we're not situated to see anything like this...and I'm not an early riser!
Louise & Ken

@Weezilou
Summers in Lunenburg Nova Scotia inspire my photography, and the friends I've made on 365 keep me coming back to share more! (June, 2012) My oldest...
