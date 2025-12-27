Bye Bye Boston!

We took a mid-morning flight from the east coast to the west with long enough in Dallas to get from one gate to the next! In all, it was a perfect day, smooth flights and beautiful views!



We'll continue to live out of suitcases for a while...home for a day before driving north to be with the West Coast family...and Heather, again, who took an earlier flight and was at her sisters before we got to our house!



I can't help but think of the Pioneers in this country and what it took to get "out west" in the late 1700s!