Previous
Happy New Year! by Weezilou
Photo 2340

Happy New Year!

New Year's Eve we went to breakfast with our daughters, and I was hoping for a family photo, but, well, here we are! (I'll definitely get the family picture before dinner tonight!) It seemed a good opportunity to reintroduce ourselves as I've really enjoyed seeing some recent family photos from others I follow!

In all, we had a lot to be grateful for this year as the downsides are much improved. Daughter, Heather, flies back to the east coast tomorrow, and we're staying another week with daughter Ashley until her husband, John, returns with the boys from the east coast where they've been visiting his dad.

Wishing you all a Happy New Year and many blessings in the year to come!
31st December 2025 31st Dec 25

Louise & Ken

@Weezilou
Summers in Lunenburg Nova Scotia inspire my photography, and the friends I've made on 365 keep me coming back to share more! (June, 2012) My oldest...
641% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Wonderful photo of you two! Happy New Year 2026!
December 31st, 2025  
eDorre ace
Hello! Great smiles! Happy New Year!
December 31st, 2025  
Pam Knowler ace
Lovely to see you both! Looking good! Happy healthy New Year to you! Much love xx
December 31st, 2025  
FunnyFace
HNY to you both! Hope 2026 is a banger!
January 1st, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact