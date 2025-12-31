Happy New Year!

New Year's Eve we went to breakfast with our daughters, and I was hoping for a family photo, but, well, here we are! (I'll definitely get the family picture before dinner tonight!) It seemed a good opportunity to reintroduce ourselves as I've really enjoyed seeing some recent family photos from others I follow!



In all, we had a lot to be grateful for this year as the downsides are much improved. Daughter, Heather, flies back to the east coast tomorrow, and we're staying another week with daughter Ashley until her husband, John, returns with the boys from the east coast where they've been visiting his dad.



Wishing you all a Happy New Year and many blessings in the year to come!