Heavenly Wonder!

Not having kept track of the calendar, I was surprised to see a full moon as we drove along the coast after having left Heather off at the airport to fly home tonight. I got Ashley's tripod, but fiddled with the settings as I was hoping to get some passing clouds as well as the overhanging trees. Eventually I got the best of a well-focused moon, but I enjoyed the earlier experimentations that I didn't discover until I was post processing.



Driving home with the moon passing behind the many clouds, I saw so many beautiful sights, but there's no stopping along a freeway! This will have to do!