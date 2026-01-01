Previous
Heavenly Wonder! by Weezilou
Heavenly Wonder!

Not having kept track of the calendar, I was surprised to see a full moon as we drove along the coast after having left Heather off at the airport to fly home tonight. I got Ashley's tripod, but fiddled with the settings as I was hoping to get some passing clouds as well as the overhanging trees. Eventually I got the best of a well-focused moon, but I enjoyed the earlier experimentations that I didn't discover until I was post processing.

Driving home with the moon passing behind the many clouds, I saw so many beautiful sights, but there's no stopping along a freeway! This will have to do!
1st January 2026 1st Jan 26

Louise & Ken

Diana ace
Absolutely gorgeous, a perfect title too.
January 2nd, 2026  
Boxplayer ace
Magical
January 2nd, 2026  
