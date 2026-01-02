Previous
Here's to Good Health! by Weezilou
Photo 2342

Here's to Good Health!

It's the good fortune of our daughter's family that they live in the school's faculty housing in the middle of a 16 acre avocado grove! While it's a cash croup for the school, Ashley can bring in any from the ground and all from the overhanding trees in their yard! She has been baking bread as fast as we can consume it, and avocados slathered on toast make for a delicious breakfast!

We'll go home with a box-full from here, and our own tree is ready to keep me looking up recipes for the many ways to incorporate them into meals and appetizers!
2nd January 2026 2nd Jan 26

Louise & Ken

Susan Wakely ace
How lovely to have them so fresh.
January 3rd, 2026  
