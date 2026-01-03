"Tut. Tut. Looks like Rain."

"Winnie the Pooh" by A.A. Milne



How to depict a storm cell with a Flash Flood Warning? The alarm went off on the phones, and this marvelous home in an avocado grove sits alongside a creek that can become a rising river flowing down from the mountain behind it. My daughter and family have had to evacuate in the past, and friends called from the school, up atop the Mesa, letting us all know we could come stay with them... We sat it out, and Ashley says their real warning sound is when boulders start coming down the creek, making a rumbling sound!



All's quiet now, but it made for an "interesting" afternoon, cozy inside with the fireplace glowing! I went looking for the illustration of an anthropomorphic raindrop in an AA Milne poem, but when I spotted Pooh and Christopher, the understated passage hooked me!