"Tut. Tut. Looks like Rain." by Weezilou
"Tut. Tut. Looks like Rain."

"Winnie the Pooh" by A.A. Milne

How to depict a storm cell with a Flash Flood Warning? The alarm went off on the phones, and this marvelous home in an avocado grove sits alongside a creek that can become a rising river flowing down from the mountain behind it. My daughter and family have had to evacuate in the past, and friends called from the school, up atop the Mesa, letting us all know we could come stay with them... We sat it out, and Ashley says their real warning sound is when boulders start coming down the creek, making a rumbling sound!

All's quiet now, but it made for an "interesting" afternoon, cozy inside with the fireplace glowing! I went looking for the illustration of an anthropomorphic raindrop in an AA Milne poem, but when I spotted Pooh and Christopher, the understated passage hooked me!
3rd January 2026 3rd Jan 26

Louise & Ken

Summers in Lunenburg Nova Scotia inspire my photography, and the friends I've made on 365 keep me coming back to share more! (June, 2012) My oldest...
Joanne Diochon ace
Wonderful combination. If I remember the story that illustration was connected to, poor Pooh will be in real trouble if the creek rises there. Wasn't that when he was a bear in a very tight place?
January 4th, 2026  
