Tropical

The New Year began with a deluge of rain along much of the west coast of the US, and Southern California got its share! We were fortunate to dodge the worst of it as we drove 2 hours back to home where we were met with a driveway filled with fallen guava! Ken put 5 large bags full into the trash and the 3 trees are still loaded!



This fruit is well-loved by the Asians and Latinos as well as me, having spent my early childhood in the Hawaiian Islands. I save it to make Guava bread, smoothies and ice cream in the Ninja Cremi! These are loaded with Vitamin C and keep well (blended and bagged) in the freezer until they begin dropping fruit again next November!