Tropical by Weezilou
Tropical

The New Year began with a deluge of rain along much of the west coast of the US, and Southern California got its share! We were fortunate to dodge the worst of it as we drove 2 hours back to home where we were met with a driveway filled with fallen guava! Ken put 5 large bags full into the trash and the 3 trees are still loaded!

This fruit is well-loved by the Asians and Latinos as well as me, having spent my early childhood in the Hawaiian Islands. I save it to make Guava bread, smoothies and ice cream in the Ninja Cremi! These are loaded with Vitamin C and keep well (blended and bagged) in the freezer until they begin dropping fruit again next November!
4th January 2026 4th Jan 26

Louise & Ken

Francoise ace
thank-you for explaining what fruit this is. Fruit trees are so lavish in their output, aren't they
January 6th, 2026  
Susan Wakely ace
I’ve seen the fruit but ever eaten it.
January 6th, 2026  
Louise & Ken ace
@francoise @wakelys We live so widespread, I knew I'd want to explain the guava! Mixed with some Passion fruit, banana, orange juice and yogurt, I love indulging in the smoothies! (I've found many groceries carry guava juice in bottles on shelves; I encourage anyone to give it a try!) ("Lavish in their output", that's a classic to describe these trees! Ken will love it!)
January 6th, 2026  
Boxplayer ace
Beautiful piece of fruit in its natural habitat
January 6th, 2026  
Jennifer ace
Lovely with the drops still on it, it looks so fresh. Must admit, I first thought it was a lemon. Great that you have so many of them to use up and so many different ways of using them!
January 6th, 2026  
