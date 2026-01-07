Sign up
Photo 2345
Cat Nap
This time of year the sun pours in on the Cheticamp mat I laid on the footrest. In typical cat fashion, Tigger must envision sides on it like a box as he lays in a circle atop it without any overlap!
7th January 2026
7th Jan 26
3
0
Louise & Ken
ace
@Weezilou
Summers in Lunenburg Nova Scotia inspire my photography, and the friends I've made on 365 keep me coming back to share more! (June, 2012) My oldest...
3355
photos
70
followers
86
following
642% complete
View this month »
2338
2339
2340
2341
2342
2343
2344
2345
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM2
Taken
7th January 2026 11:56am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cat
,
nap
,
tigger
,
sunspot
JackieR
ace
Oh bless him!!!
January 7th, 2026
KWind
ace
Very sweet! Beautiful lighting!
January 7th, 2026
Susan Wakely
ace
Adorable.
January 7th, 2026
