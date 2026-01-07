Previous
Cat Nap by Weezilou
Cat Nap

This time of year the sun pours in on the Cheticamp mat I laid on the footrest. In typical cat fashion, Tigger must envision sides on it like a box as he lays in a circle atop it without any overlap!
7th January 2026 7th Jan 26

Louise & Ken

@Weezilou
Summers in Lunenburg Nova Scotia inspire my photography, and the friends I've made on 365 keep me coming back to share more! (June, 2012)
JackieR ace
Oh bless him!!!
January 7th, 2026  
KWind ace
Very sweet! Beautiful lighting!
January 7th, 2026  
Susan Wakely ace
Adorable.
January 7th, 2026  
