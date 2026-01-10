Previous
Never Saw the Likes of This! by Weezilou
Photo 2347

Never Saw the Likes of This!

For years I've set food out for all the many animals that come through the yard (see my tag, Peaceable Kingdom, for a clear idea!) It's always been a cat here...and a cat there...and a possum, a raccoon, a duck, a squirrel... But I noticed several cats before going to bed last night and this morning we looked at the security cameras... We couldn't believe how many cats (and raccoons) were out front, in back, down the side! This morning I looked out and 5 were at the back door together! At that, there are two others I can think of that weren't with them! More surprising still was to see them all lying in the yard! Our very-territorial Tigger wanted out, so we gave it a try, and to our amazement, the largest male came up to him, but no squabbles and they meandered their separate ways! I've never seen cats travel together, so this is a first! I'm especially thinking of @bluemoon who wrote that she has 5 indoor cats, and @blightygal who shares a love of cats with me... Well, there are so many of you... @kchuk @pamknowler .....
10th January 2026 10th Jan 26

Louise & Ken

@Weezilou
Summers in Lunenburg Nova Scotia inspire my photography, and the friends I've made on 365 keep me coming back to share more! (June, 2012) My oldest...
Susan Wakely
Very peaceable indeed.
January 10th, 2026  
JackieR
Well you are encouraging them! 😍
January 11th, 2026  
Louise & Ken
@30pics4jackiesdiamond never denied it for a moment! lol! No friend or animal ever leaves hungry from here!

January 11th, 2026  
Joan Robillard
The word is out....Good eats available at Louise and Ken's.
January 11th, 2026  
