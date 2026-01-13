Culled from 99+ Backyard Camera Views Yesterday

Ever since joining 365, I use my camera daily and I have lots more photos of (mostly) the cats over the course of the last two days. However, every morning we check to see what the cameras saw in our absence, and I thought it would be fun to catch a few to share that evening-through-night activity! I've said it before, and here again, the possums, cats and raccoons all seem to get along. (I envision all the African animals gathered around the watering hole, seeing to their needs and not bothering one another!)



All the photos are cropped from the larger scenes, so the quality is pathetic, but I love having the record of the activity. And the one of the single cat crossing the pool dam might make into an "interesting" piece with some post processing to cover the fact that it's not a good print, but a sweet image!