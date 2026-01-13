Previous
Culled from 99+ Backyard Camera Views Yesterday by Weezilou
Photo 2348

Ever since joining 365, I use my camera daily and I have lots more photos of (mostly) the cats over the course of the last two days. However, every morning we check to see what the cameras saw in our absence, and I thought it would be fun to catch a few to share that evening-through-night activity! I've said it before, and here again, the possums, cats and raccoons all seem to get along. (I envision all the African animals gathered around the watering hole, seeing to their needs and not bothering one another!)

All the photos are cropped from the larger scenes, so the quality is pathetic, but I love having the record of the activity. And the one of the single cat crossing the pool dam might make into an "interesting" piece with some post processing to cover the fact that it's not a good print, but a sweet image!
13th January 2026 13th Jan 26

Louise & Ken

ace
@Weezilou
Summers in Lunenburg Nova Scotia inspire my photography, and the friends I've made on 365 keep me coming back to share more! (June, 2012) My oldest...
Suzie Townsend ace
What a fun thing! You have quite the wildlife don't you? I also like the reflections in the pool. Very fun!
January 14th, 2026  
Dixie Goode ace
The cats are great even being low resolution. We get a lot of critters here too but I don’t have a camera. I keep thinking I need one.
January 14th, 2026  
Christine Sztukowski ace
This is fun but you're missing the bears,
January 14th, 2026  
