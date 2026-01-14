Previous
A New Year Reminder by Weezilou
A New Year Reminder

This photo is a metaphor... slow down...enjoy the sunshine...add "glimmers" to your environment and include a pet in your life. ...as many pets as you can!

I can take life easier, but I can't spend my days entirely like Tigger...I'd be Cat-a-tonic!
Louise & Ken

Summers in Lunenburg Nova Scotia inspire my photography, and the friends I've made on 365 keep me coming back to share more! (June, 2012) My oldest...
Susan Wakely ace
It looks like a good life.
January 14th, 2026  
