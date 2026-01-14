Sign up
Previous
Photo 2349
A New Year Reminder
This photo is a metaphor... slow down...enjoy the sunshine...add "glimmers" to your environment and include a pet in your life. ...as many pets as you can!
I can take life easier, but I can't spend my days entirely like Tigger...I'd be Cat-a-tonic!
14th January 2026
14th Jan 26
1
0
Louise & Ken
ace
@Weezilou
Summers in Lunenburg Nova Scotia inspire my photography, and the friends I've made on 365 keep me coming back to share more! (June, 2012) My oldest...
3359
photos
70
followers
88
following
643% complete
View this month »
2342
2343
2344
2345
2346
2347
2348
2349
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM2
Taken
14th January 2026 10:53am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cat
,
sunshine
,
livingroom
,
tigger
,
sun*
,
*morning
Susan Wakely
ace
It looks like a good life.
January 14th, 2026
