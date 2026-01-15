Previous
"Mom! He's Eating It ALL!" by Weezilou
Photo 2350

"Mom! He's Eating It ALL!"

That raccoon I can Identify as "Cody" (Coatimundi) who was around all last year. I know who he is because like a Coati, his nose rises up and down as he eats! With camera in hand I was about to open the door and take his photo (he's quite docile), but there was a cat looking in at me. I knew he'd run if I moved toward the door, so I snapped the moment, and yes, he WAS hoping to get past the door without me seeing him! I also opened the door and got some good pictures of the raccoon, dining alone!

The headline is not by any stretch misleading... When I last checked, he was out there for an hour and 45 min! He'd eat awhile and then get in the pool, standing on the top step. After that refresher, he was back... Before I head to bed I'll check to see how much is left for the rest of the night!

Thanks for having fun on this saga with me! I'm at home more than I'm out, so what I see as viable choices are limited...
Summers in Lunenburg Nova Scotia inspire my photography, and the friends I've made on 365 keep me coming back to share more! (June, 2012) My oldest...
*lynn ace
delightful story-telling capture ~ It's so cool to read about the animal adventures at your house!
January 16th, 2026  
Louise & Ken ace
@lynnz You'd be surprised at "the bedroom community" our town is, in the heart of built-up Orange County! I'm always amazed at the variety of wildlife I've seen & photographed that made it to our yard!
January 16th, 2026  
