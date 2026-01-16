Squatters

Those who have followed my photo stories know that the Mallard ducks began their visits years ago! I've replied that, yes, they can leave messes (and we clean up after them), and yes, we have the pool cleaned weekly, and no we can't run them off; they sit on the roof next door and return immediately! One used to have a mate, but sadly, we noticed that one day she stopped coming. For the last few years, it's become a Gentleman's Club...



But here's what makes it worthwhile. After being away for a stretch, I stepped out to fill a bowl for the four-leggeds. Suddenly I heard a raucous quacking, and *my duck* came swimming over and jumped out, walking toward me! I called Ken to come see because I could hardly believe it! I filled a dish with bird seed and walked toward him... He moved aside but didn't jump into the pool...and then settled in to eat!



I love those moments!!! (I'll save another "quacking" story for tomorrow...it happened this morning!)