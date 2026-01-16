Previous
Squatters by Weezilou
Squatters

Those who have followed my photo stories know that the Mallard ducks began their visits years ago! I've replied that, yes, they can leave messes (and we clean up after them), and yes, we have the pool cleaned weekly, and no we can't run them off; they sit on the roof next door and return immediately! One used to have a mate, but sadly, we noticed that one day she stopped coming. For the last few years, it's become a Gentleman's Club...

But here's what makes it worthwhile. After being away for a stretch, I stepped out to fill a bowl for the four-leggeds. Suddenly I heard a raucous quacking, and *my duck* came swimming over and jumped out, walking toward me! I called Ken to come see because I could hardly believe it! I filled a dish with bird seed and walked toward him... He moved aside but didn't jump into the pool...and then settled in to eat!

I love those moments!!! (I'll save another "quacking" story for tomorrow...it happened this morning!)
16th January 2026 16th Jan 26

Louise & Ken

ace
@Weezilou
Summers in Lunenburg Nova Scotia inspire my photography, and the friends I've made on 365 keep me coming back to share more! (June, 2012) My oldest...
eDorre ace
Wonderful shot. Can't wait for the next installment
January 17th, 2026  
Diana ace
Beautiful shot and story.
January 17th, 2026  
