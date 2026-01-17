"If it Quacks Like a Duck"...

Taken this morning to illustrate my story, I'm ready to share what I promised yesterday! Are you aware that crows can mimic many sounds? Yesterday I was feeding the ducks, and as I turned away, I hear "Quack! Quack!" I looked back and the ducks were not moving, but I looked up, and the quacking continued... It was a crow! I couldn't make this up! Again, I called Ken to verify what I heard...and "Yes!"



Here's one with peanuts I put out for them. I crush them a little, not to make it easier for them to open, but to keep the squirrels from burying them!



The "quacking" was unusual. Typically they make the usual crow sounds, I feed them, and they let me know when they're ready for more! What they leave, the squirrel retrieves!



And while I have you still reading, here's another story that I couldn't make up! A friend was visiting from Peru and we were sitting out back having morning coffee. We heard, "Hello!"... and again, "Hello!" Ken came out and we all verified that the crow was saying "Hello"! Three of us heard it...and it's what I always say to the crows when I step out to feed them! Amazing and wonderfully intelligent birds!