Photo 2353
I've Been Replaced by a Bed Bug
Every night... EVERY night... Tigger follows Ken to bed and claims his spot!
I've taken many photos like this...too endearing to resist!
19th January 2026
19th Jan 26
4
3
Louise & Ken
ace
@Weezilou
Summers in Lunenburg Nova Scotia inspire my photography, and the friends I've made on 365 keep me coming back to share more! (June, 2012) My oldest...
3363
photos
70
followers
88
following
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM2
Taken
17th January 2026 11:30pm
Tags
cuddles
,
cat
,
sleep
,
love
,
tigger
Susan Wakely
ace
Oh so cute. The tail claiming it’s human.
January 19th, 2026
JackieR
ace
So cute
January 19th, 2026
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabulous!
January 19th, 2026
*lynn
ace
happy cat!
January 19th, 2026
