I've Been Replaced by a Bed Bug by Weezilou
I've Been Replaced by a Bed Bug

Every night... EVERY night... Tigger follows Ken to bed and claims his spot!

I've taken many photos like this...too endearing to resist!
19th January 2026 19th Jan 26

Louise & Ken

@Weezilou
Summers in Lunenburg Nova Scotia inspire my photography, and the friends I've made on 365 keep me coming back to share more! (June, 2012) My oldest...
Susan Wakely
Oh so cute. The tail claiming it’s human.
January 19th, 2026  
JackieR
So cute
January 19th, 2026  
Joan Robillard
Fabulous!
January 19th, 2026  
*lynn
happy cat!
January 19th, 2026  
