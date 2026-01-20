This One Earns His Keep

Many look a an "opossum" and think he looks like a rat, but if you're unsure why I'd feature this little guy, Google and find out more about him. I've only just read that they have short lives, but since we moved here over 50 years ago, we've always had possums in the yard, and they're very beneficial!



When not eating cat food, they eat every sort of insect pest we *don't* want around, they're impervious to rabies and don't get Lyme disease from the ticks they'll eat, and they'll even eat snakes. That *must* be true as I've never seen a snake in our yard!



This is an instance of "Don't Judge a Book by the Cover" as I confess, of all those who come by for a snack, this one keeps the yard clean and is always a welcome homesteader!



AND...you're looking at an example of America's only Marsupial! Pretty cool!