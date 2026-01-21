When I'm Not Taking Photos...

Making cards for friends and creating mix-media art in journals has been a long-time obsession of mine. While I was absent from 365, I threw myself into doing these things daily as it's the process that brings me so much pleasure! Currently, Chinese Lunar New Year is approaching, and I have Asian friends who look forward to swapping cards on this occasion.



While working on them, I've looked into the symbolism. The horse is the start of the 12-year cycle, and on Feb 17th, the actual day of the celebration, the horse is referred to as "The Flaming Horse".



I haven't found nearly so many images of horses for this occasion as I have in the past, tigers, pigs, rabbits and even dragons and snakes! For either Cricut or cutting dies, I didn't see much that appealed to me, but was attracted to this one. I'll come up with a good backdrop for the horse and add the Chinese lettering...this is just square one, but I love the way this Flaming Horse looks!