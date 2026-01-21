Previous
When I'm Not Taking Photos... by Weezilou
When I'm Not Taking Photos...

Making cards for friends and creating mix-media art in journals has been a long-time obsession of mine. While I was absent from 365, I threw myself into doing these things daily as it's the process that brings me so much pleasure! Currently, Chinese Lunar New Year is approaching, and I have Asian friends who look forward to swapping cards on this occasion.

While working on them, I've looked into the symbolism. The horse is the start of the 12-year cycle, and on Feb 17th, the actual day of the celebration, the horse is referred to as "The Flaming Horse".

I haven't found nearly so many images of horses for this occasion as I have in the past, tigers, pigs, rabbits and even dragons and snakes! For either Cricut or cutting dies, I didn't see much that appealed to me, but was attracted to this one. I'll come up with a good backdrop for the horse and add the Chinese lettering...this is just square one, but I love the way this Flaming Horse looks!
Louise & Ken

@Weezilou
Summers in Lunenburg Nova Scotia inspire my photography, and the friends I've made on 365 keep me coming back to share more! (June, 2012) My oldest...
Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Amazing
January 21st, 2026  
eDorre ace
How cool! I was hoping for a visual. You created an arty look of all of your pieces. Love that dynamic looking horse. Hope we get to see the finished card! So creative
January 21st, 2026  
JackieR ace
gosh these are so delicate
January 21st, 2026  
Susan Wakely ace
A great project.
January 21st, 2026  
Pam Knowler ace
That horse looks fabulous! You are so creative and I love your designs!
January 21st, 2026  
Louise & Ken ace
@edorreandresen I've never photographed my workspace before...You were my inspiration to do so! Thanks!
January 21st, 2026  
