More Than You Ever Wanted to Know...

I would be remiss not to thank all of you for the kind words and interest in my current crafting project. As I worked all afternoon, I thought of the finished piece many of you asked me to post. If you do any artistic work (and photography and post processing certainly count!), you probably don't consider it much, but a lot happens from concept to finished project and post!



For nearly all my life I've taken every art class of interest and typically I can expect certain things to happen. Always, class critiques! I love them and have learned more from getting them and learning from others and their critiques as well. When questioned, "What if I did this..." most teachers would say, "Try it and see!" What a great piece of advice! So here, in each step along the way, I thought I was on the right track until I thought, "What if I did this..."



Rather than write extensively about the steps I took, I laid out the progress and rejects. I had to find the Chinese characters for "Happy New Year", run them through Inkscape so I could make a usable SVG and then cut them on my Cricut. I began with red foil cardstock... changed to mat-red cardstock and then decided to make it very-slightly smaller and cut them all out again!



Yesterday I wouldn't have called myself creative because I was using a commercial cutting die...just put it together like a jigsaw puzzle! But today I took a step back to analyze what it takes to make a small art/craft project. When you're the recipient of a knit scarf, a quilt piece, poetry, a photograph or a painting, appreciate that you were a chosen recipient to be gifted something unique that your friend spent a lifetime nurturing and honing. Here on 365, we're all recipients of the talents of this community of photographers, and I think we all know there was no small amount of effort that brought everyone to this point!