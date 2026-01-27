Previous
"Is That My Dinner You're Holding?" by Weezilou
"Is That My Dinner You're Holding?"

We wait until we've finished our dinner to set food out for our visitors; they arrive earlier than they typically did in the summer. This one had her nose pressed against the window, and as we filled the dish, she kept standing in anticipation. I grabbed the camera, but took photos quickly to capture the moment without making her wait too long. We're pretty sure this youngster is one of the babies born in the yard early last summer.

For her cuteness, we purchased another bag of grapes which she adores!
Louise & Ken

