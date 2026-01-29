"Yes, Please, Sir, May I have One More...?"

I was asked if we'd named her, and as she returned again...and again...and again...for another green grape, her name was sealed: "Olivia" (as I'm pretty sure she's the feminine of "Oliver") If, as I suspect, she's been coming for meals since infancy, she's comfortable around us, and she'll take those adorable little hands and very gently take the grape from our fingers! She tilts her head back and lets the juice run down her throat as she enjoys the luscious deliciousness of those large Peruvian imports!!! Nothing too good for our young'n's in The Peaceable Kingdom! Their entertaining ways are our reward!