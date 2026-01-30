Happy Lunar New Year!

Here's the finished card I've been working on! I used a die cutter for most of the individual pieces, and the Cricut for the year and Chinese characters. Again, the Cricut helped me foil the inner words.



This Year of the Horse is called "The Flaming Horse" on Feb 17, so I added the non-traditional shooting star and cloud to give it a celestial pairing and to indicate the energy attributed to this year. I made four of these for friends who celebrate, and I have one other (with the darker red horse) that I thought would be a reject, but it's coming together in a way I like it. I may keep that one, and I may share it later on another day; Feb 15th still lies ahead, but I'm prepared!