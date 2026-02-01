Sign up
Previous
Photo 2362
"Sunshine on my Shoulders..."
Whether out in the sun or standing in front of a fireplace, doesn't that warmth make you happy?
1st February 2026
1st Feb 26
Louise & Ken
@Weezilou
Summers in Lunenburg Nova Scotia inspire my photography, and the friends I've made on 365 keep me coming back to share more! (June, 2012)
Tags
flowers
,
rose
,
bouquet
Pam Knowler
ace
Gorgeous flowers and colours! Send some of that warm sunshine over here please! 🤪
February 1st, 2026
Louise & Ken
ace
@pamknowler
I'll think of you joining me for coffee as the sun is pouring into the living room about 11 AM!
February 1st, 2026
Suzanne
ace
A cuppa there in that light would be wonderful!
February 1st, 2026
