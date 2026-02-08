Previous
Love Letter by Weezilou
Love Letter

Last night I chose a theme using small dies, cut them in several colors and this morning I pulled them together as a warm-up exercise. Art, Craft and Coffee...those are my passions!
Louise & Ken

Summers in Lunenburg Nova Scotia inspire my photography, and the friends I've made on 365 keep me coming back to share more! (June, 2012) My oldest...
Susan Wakely ace
Very nice.
February 8th, 2026  
Dorothy ace
Wonderful passions!
February 8th, 2026  
Allison Williams ace
Well composed!
February 8th, 2026  
