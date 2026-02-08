Sign up
Previous
Photo 2366
Love Letter
Last night I chose a theme using small dies, cut them in several colors and this morning I pulled them together as a warm-up exercise. Art, Craft and Coffee...those are my passions!
8th February 2026
8th Feb 26
3
0
Louise & Ken
ace
@Weezilou
Summers in Lunenburg Nova Scotia inspire my photography, and the friends I've made on 365 keep me coming back to share more! (June, 2012)
2359
2360
2361
2362
2363
2364
2365
2366
Photo Details
Tags
coffee
,
passion
,
art project
,
card making
Susan Wakely
ace
Very nice.
February 8th, 2026
Dorothy
ace
Wonderful passions!
February 8th, 2026
Allison Williams
ace
Well composed!
February 8th, 2026
