The Indignity of Being Seen on a Bad-Hair Day by Weezilou
The Indignity of Being Seen on a Bad-Hair Day

I'd feel worse if he didn't have a choice meal and the assuredness that he's most likely still dry under that damp coat! Under the circumstances, I do what I can!
Louise & Ken

Summers in Lunenburg Nova Scotia inspire my photography, and the friends I've made on 365 keep me coming back to share more! (June, 2012)
gloria jones ace
So cute...Nice details!
February 20th, 2026  
Dorothy ace
He’s really wet! Great capture.
February 20th, 2026  
JackieR ace
And such posh crockery
February 20th, 2026  
Corinne C ace
A fun title and a lovely capture!
February 20th, 2026  
Louise & Ken ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond We have to notify @pamknowler regarding your comment! My So Californian lifestyle leans more toward "chips and dip" than to "scones & clotted cream"! The first time I posted a squirrel eating here, she named "my squirrel", Posh, and it became a standing joke! If in the future it ends up at a thrift store, no one will suspect who got a lot of good use out of it!
February 20th, 2026  
Louise & Ken ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond https://365project.org/Weezilou/365/2017-01-07 This was my first notation about that bowl!
February 20th, 2026  
