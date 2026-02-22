Previous
Fleeting Thoughts Bring Back Memories by Weezilou
Fleeting Thoughts Bring Back Memories

I've been playing around with digital images from Rawpixel, liked the glass heart and grabbed a photo from past years taken one summer day in Lunenburg. The image gave me poetic thoughts to describe the feeling...and there it is...
22nd February 2026

Louise & Ken

@Weezilou
Summers in Lunenburg Nova Scotia inspire my photography, and the friends I've made on 365 keep me coming back to share more! (June, 2012) My oldest...
Pam Knowler ace
Beautiful! Lovely words Louise! I hope you can return! 🥰
February 22nd, 2026  
Susan Wakely ace
Nicely done.
February 22nd, 2026  
