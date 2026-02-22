Sign up
Previous
Photo 2371
Fleeting Thoughts Bring Back Memories
I've been playing around with digital images from Rawpixel, liked the glass heart and grabbed a photo from past years taken one summer day in Lunenburg. The image gave me poetic thoughts to describe the feeling...and there it is...
22nd February 2026
22nd Feb 26
2
1
Louise & Ken
ace
@Weezilou
Summers in Lunenburg Nova Scotia inspire my photography, and the friends I've made on 365 keep me coming back to share more! (June, 2012) My oldest...
Tags
garden
,
summer
,
poetry
,
lunenburg
,
rawpixel
Pam Knowler
ace
Beautiful! Lovely words Louise! I hope you can return! 🥰
February 22nd, 2026
Susan Wakely
ace
Nicely done.
February 22nd, 2026
