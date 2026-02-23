"Play to Pay..."

While I have a small backlog of recent photos, I am spending more time with digital art and studio art, and it seems a part of my story to show this aspect of my days and how I spend them. Once more, this was just an exercise piece... "What if I layered these and did some of this..." I don't have apps for alterations, but I love experimenting in Photoshop. I posted this camelia several weeks back, but today I altered it with a couple of distressed layers. I could have stopped there, but had downloaded this sheet of painted-blue paper from Rawpixel and experimented with removing some of that surface to reveal the flower beneath. I used "Kyles dry brushes" (available to anyone on the internet) and with an area of solid blue in the lower half, I might have written a message to a friend or said "happy birthday" to someone on FB. For today, I thought of classes where we made "Exemplars" from which we could do further study or to share what stage we'd come to. That's it... I love experimentation!