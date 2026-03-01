"Are we Having Fish for Dinner?"

It's a rare occasion Tigger actually looks up in a photo, but he did seem to be anticipating more than being scooted off the table!



I've spent this whole weekend trying to learn how to place an item in a mockup... I'm clearly missing something, though six or more examples each take different approaches! I'll get it eventually. But while I had some old software out, I dove into some more of their applications and came away with this... Old photo (April 2006)...long unused software, but I always did enjoy it... It was by Photomorphis, now out of business. Having done all I did this weekend, I've figured out how I could replicate this software with new textures of my own choosing...



If it's not one Rabbit Hole, it's another!