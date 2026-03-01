Previous
"Are we Having Fish for Dinner?" by Weezilou
Photo 2374

"Are we Having Fish for Dinner?"

It's a rare occasion Tigger actually looks up in a photo, but he did seem to be anticipating more than being scooted off the table!

I've spent this whole weekend trying to learn how to place an item in a mockup... I'm clearly missing something, though six or more examples each take different approaches! I'll get it eventually. But while I had some old software out, I dove into some more of their applications and came away with this... Old photo (April 2006)...long unused software, but I always did enjoy it... It was by Photomorphis, now out of business. Having done all I did this weekend, I've figured out how I could replicate this software with new textures of my own choosing...

If it's not one Rabbit Hole, it's another!
1st March 2026 1st Mar 26

Louise & Ken

ace
@Weezilou
Summers in Lunenburg Nova Scotia inspire my photography, and the friends I've made on 365 keep me coming back to share more! (June, 2012) My oldest...
650% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dorothy ace
Cute, and you have much more patience than I do!
March 2nd, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact