Photo 2376
Dappled
Tigger on patrol in his yard.
3rd March 2026
3rd Mar 26
4
2
Louise & Ken
@Weezilou
Summers in Lunenburg Nova Scotia inspire my photography, and the friends I've made on 365 keep me coming back to share more! (June, 2012) My oldest...
3386
photos
67
followers
71
following
2369
2370
2371
2372
2373
2374
2375
2376
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM2
Taken
1st February 2026 9:38am
Tags
cat
shadows
tigger
peaceable kingdom
Christine Sztukowski
Wonderful shadows
March 4th, 2026
Peter Dulis
Cute
March 4th, 2026
*lynn
sweet capture with Tigger in the shadows ... perfect title, Louise
March 4th, 2026
gloria jones
I like that Tigger is sitting in both light and shadow.
March 4th, 2026
