Truly, Still Life...

All is well... Not an accident... I finally took the time to have my very arthritic hand "fixed". That was on Friday a week ago, and I've had a padded wrap replaced with this lovely fiberglass cast. The incision underneath is "stomach turning" in appearance, but I've had no pain at all to speak of! I told my surgeon I think he's some sort of Miracle worker! He seems equally amazed that I'm nearly pain-free!



Ken takes photos for me when I see something I want to save, but my presence here will be sparse. Typing is not easy, but I can get by a bit. Just wanted to say hi and explain why I may just fave pictures for a while. The cast will remain for 6 weeks.



My thoughts are with those of you who've been hard-hit by weather!



I'll be watching from the wings (for the most part) for a while...