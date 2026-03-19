Cornucopia of Color

I love color, and, being an olive-skinned brunette, long ago I was told my color palette was anything "Jewel Toned". The benefit, I was assured, was that everything in my wardrobe would go together. I wore the blouse to the doctor's today to have my stitches removed and a new cast applied...still love the purple! After returning home, I grabbed some shorts, as it's quite warm, and that sunshine yellow pairs perfectly with the rest. Next to the bright Hawaiian-print outdoor tablecloth, I was more enthused to have Ken capture all that splash of color than my somewhat-pathetic beet "crop"!