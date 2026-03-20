You'd Have to Have Been Here,,,

While setting out food "for my zoo", I was looking for the moon to rise, turned around and what a beautiful sliver was setting! ...it was setting over a telephone pole...yuck!... So out front, I did see it between the branches of the Monterey Pine and did my best, but it never translates the way we see it...and not with my 50mm lens!! Twenty minutes later I tried again, but it was sitting atop a roof line, bigger, but even less ambiance. It was lovely to be out there watching it, and I'll make no more excuses.



Just for fun, I'll share that 1. I love to read about prime real estate for sale here and ogle the photos of the interiors. 2. I've seen some "lovely homes" above the coastline's edge for between 20 & 40 million. 3. From a balcony on those sites, I can only dream of the exquisite images of the setting moon that might be captured. 4-5-6-It's a pipe dream...There would be people who'd hate me for having all that...I'm more comfortable in my overstuffed art spaces with projects at hand! Honestly, I couldn't ask for more...



This really IS Best on Black!