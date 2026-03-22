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Previous
Photo 2384
Getting the Once Over
When I got up this morning, Ken told me about this encounter; I was delighted that he took a photo! "Princess Fuzzy Butt" has accepted us as her own, and now it goes to committee for a final decision...
22nd March 2026
22nd Mar 26
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Louise & Ken
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@Weezilou
Summers in Lunenburg Nova Scotia inspire my photography, and the friends I've made on 365 keep me coming back to share more! (June, 2012) My oldest...
3394
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Photo Details
Views
10
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5
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4
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365
Camera
Galaxy Z Flip6
Taken
22nd March 2026 8:57am
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cat
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tigger
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tortie
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peaceable kingdom
Corinne C
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So sweet
March 22nd, 2026
Pam Knowler
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Looks like she is making herself very much at home! Tigger looks as if he is telling her it’s his chair! 🤣🤣🤣
March 22nd, 2026
Joan Robillard
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Wonderful
March 22nd, 2026
Christine Sztukowski
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So funny
March 22nd, 2026
Barb
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Simply love this!🤗💕
March 22nd, 2026
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