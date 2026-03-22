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Getting the Once Over by Weezilou
Photo 2384

Getting the Once Over

When I got up this morning, Ken told me about this encounter; I was delighted that he took a photo! "Princess Fuzzy Butt" has accepted us as her own, and now it goes to committee for a final decision...
22nd March 2026 22nd Mar 26

Louise & Ken

ace
@Weezilou
Summers in Lunenburg Nova Scotia inspire my photography, and the friends I've made on 365 keep me coming back to share more! (June, 2012) My oldest...
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Photo Details

Corinne C ace
So sweet
March 22nd, 2026  
Pam Knowler ace
Looks like she is making herself very much at home! Tigger looks as if he is telling her it’s his chair! 🤣🤣🤣
March 22nd, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
March 22nd, 2026  
Christine Sztukowski ace
So funny
March 22nd, 2026  
Barb ace
Simply love this!🤗💕
March 22nd, 2026  
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