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Photo 2385
Independant Little Cuss!
There are loads of them blooming off to the right along a wall, but this is the one that got away!
Perhaps it would like to raise a family of its own there...
23rd March 2026
23rd Mar 26
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Louise & Ken
ace
@Weezilou
Summers in Lunenburg Nova Scotia inspire my photography, and the friends I've made on 365 keep me coming back to share more! (June, 2012) My oldest...
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