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Independant Little Cuss! by Weezilou
Photo 2385

Independant Little Cuss!

There are loads of them blooming off to the right along a wall, but this is the one that got away!

Perhaps it would like to raise a family of its own there...
23rd March 2026 23rd Mar 26

Louise & Ken

ace
@Weezilou
Summers in Lunenburg Nova Scotia inspire my photography, and the friends I've made on 365 keep me coming back to share more! (June, 2012) My oldest...
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