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Ken: "We have a Situation Here..." by Weezilou
Photo 2387

Ken: "We have a Situation Here..."

I was called from the other room and it took me a moment to see what we were looking at! Through the garage and the door open into the house had come a lizard who was now standing in our family room. Ken was seeking my assistance, and there was a time I could easily grab up a lizard on the run. It took off down the hall and fortunately took a right turn into the bathroom where there were few items he could hide under. Still, those spaces were narrow and with a cast on my arm I was far less adept than I was in my youth and without an encumbrance! Ultimately Ken got a small food storage dish, we caught him and took him outside. Over the years when this sort of thing happened, I'd noticed that they'd sit still until placed back near the grass or a plant, so it was my moment to get a photo to add to my animal collection. Though only a small moment, this is the way life rolls in our backyard.
28th March 2026 28th Mar 26

Louise & Ken

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@Weezilou
Summers in Lunenburg Nova Scotia inspire my photography, and the friends I've made on 365 keep me coming back to share more! (June, 2012) My oldest...
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Brad Johnson ace
Louise, you're the bee's knees! So good to see your smiling face here. :)
March 28th, 2026  
Pam Knowler ace
Oh my another animal in your collection! So pleased we don’t get lizards in our gardens or indeed in the house! He does look quite cute though! 🤪
March 28th, 2026  
Margaret Brown ace
How wonderful, it’s a great moment and a nice to see a smiling face.
March 28th, 2026  
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