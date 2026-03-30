Gilbert Rules the Roost

With busy days ahead, Ken and I drove up to our daughter's home to leave Tigger with them while we go to the East Coast this week to visit our other daughter and grandkids. During our brief visit at their house, Gilbert, the peacock, came by and my son-in-law called me over to be sure to catch this lovely portrait setting he was in! I always loved visiting there as there's a wealth of imagery to photograph, so I was also busy capturing the bees and butterflies amidst the flowers.



John took us up to the campus where the ceramics teacher had set aside a block of clay for me to take when I visit the other grandchildren; I have some projects in mind to do while I'm with them. John also showed us around, not only this new ceramic Studio, but the new library that was once the dining hall. It's beautiful and airy with a lot of windows, but I have to wonder how many young people today actually read hardcover books. I spotted one about ceramics that I would love to have checked out and looked through! It's my hope that during the summer we might go up to visit and I can spend a while in the ceramic Studio and paint the pieces I hope to make while away.