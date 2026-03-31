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Perhaps Not all Honey Will Taste the Same... by Weezilou
Photo 2389

Perhaps Not all Honey Will Taste the Same...

This Onion Bloom is in our backyard and I watched the bees around the many we have! I was enjoying the morning sun, and I had several opportunities to photograph them.

I've written about this before and several people commented that they, too, do some kitchen-scrap gardening. We save to roots from green onions and they quickly regrow. We have so many, we don't use them all, and now, at the base of this flower is a large onion going to seed! It's nice to have additional flowers and we welcome the bees, birds and butterflies that frequent them!
31st March 2026 31st Mar 26

Louise & Ken

ace
@Weezilou
Summers in Lunenburg Nova Scotia inspire my photography, and the friends I've made on 365 keep me coming back to share more! (June, 2012) My oldest...
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Skip Tribby - ​🇺🇸 🇮🇱 ace
I have seen honey for sale that specifies what flowers the nectar comes from but I don't know how they can do that since bees are all over the place wherever they can find flowers.
April 1st, 2026  
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