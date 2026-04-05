Easter Smiles and Laughs!

A beautiful Easter morning was had with our family, and we settled into a relaxing day, snacking on hot cross buns and listening to classical Easter music. The neighbors from across the street joined us for a delicious dinner that Heather, Ken and I prepared. Andy, the neighbor's son, always dresses for the holiday occasion, and I take a photo for him to use on his Facebook page. At Christmas it was an elf in front of the tree. Easter has fewer background props, so I did a little cut and paste, though he went with the original on his page. Personally, I like this one, so it was my choice to share. We all had a wonderful time together over dinner and into the evening, rounding out the blessings of a truly marvelous day.