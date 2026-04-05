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Easter Smiles and Laughs! by Weezilou
Photo 2393

Easter Smiles and Laughs!

A beautiful Easter morning was had with our family, and we settled into a relaxing day, snacking on hot cross buns and listening to classical Easter music. The neighbors from across the street joined us for a delicious dinner that Heather, Ken and I prepared. Andy, the neighbor's son, always dresses for the holiday occasion, and I take a photo for him to use on his Facebook page. At Christmas it was an elf in front of the tree. Easter has fewer background props, so I did a little cut and paste, though he went with the original on his page. Personally, I like this one, so it was my choice to share. We all had a wonderful time together over dinner and into the evening, rounding out the blessings of a truly marvelous day.
5th April 2026 5th Apr 26

Louise & Ken

ace
@Weezilou
Summers in Lunenburg Nova Scotia inspire my photography, and the friends I've made on 365 keep me coming back to share more! (June, 2012) My oldest...
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Pam Knowler ace
Such a fun shot! Sounds like a lovely family celebration!
April 6th, 2026  
Beverley ace
wonderful to read lovely easter togetherness
April 6th, 2026  
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