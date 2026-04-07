"Do you suppose the locals were as excited to see this as I was?!"

Ken said that he was torn between waking me early or taking pictures to show me later in case the snow didn't last. As it turned out it snowed heavily until about 10:30 a.m. and as a result I was also able to get pictures of my own! People who live here talk about how much they love the change of seasons! I think it's the fact that seasons sometimes change daily, or even twice a day, that they're not so keen about. Now, mid-afternoon as I look out the window from where I sit, the grass is green and there's not a hint of what happened earlier today!



Back in California, to get a change like this within the day, I could leave home in the warmth of sunshine, and after a 2-hour drive, be in the mountain snow. In this America, we all have choices we can make and locations to choose from...