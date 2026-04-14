Making Memories (part 1)

Hazel came to look over my shoulder as I was building a pattern with a tropical vibe. She told me that she loved it, and I asked if she would like me to place a picture of her within it. She eagerly answered yes and on my first attempt with this same picture of her, I was not entirely satisfied with the colors choices. After letting it sit overnight, I threw the coloration of the background into the negative and loved the neon colors that popped out.



While Hazel was at school, I printed it and Heather and I framed it, and we presented it to her when she came home. Her enthusiasm as she exclaimed how much she loved it was all the appreciation I needed! That evening I found it hanging over her bed where it looks adorable in her room.