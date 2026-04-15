Making Memories (part 2)

Not wanting to play favorites with my grandchildren, I asked Bodhi that if I made a picture of him for his room, what would he like as his backdrop. I never know if he's joking with me, but he answered, "Blue". I asked him if he'd like some texture in that blue, stripes or animals, perhaps, and again he said, "Blue".



I began to think in terms of shades of blue, and what those shades might mean when I hit on an idea. The title for my finished piece above is:



"After the Show, Bodhi Posed with Members of the Blue Man Group."