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Making Memories (part 2) by Weezilou
Photo 2401

Making Memories (part 2)

Not wanting to play favorites with my grandchildren, I asked Bodhi that if I made a picture of him for his room, what would he like as his backdrop. I never know if he's joking with me, but he answered, "Blue". I asked him if he'd like some texture in that blue, stripes or animals, perhaps, and again he said, "Blue".

I began to think in terms of shades of blue, and what those shades might mean when I hit on an idea. The title for my finished piece above is:

"After the Show, Bodhi Posed with Members of the Blue Man Group."
15th April 2026 15th Apr 26

Louise & Ken

ace
@Weezilou
Summers in Lunenburg Nova Scotia inspire my photography, and the friends I've made on 365 keep me coming back to share more! (June, 2012) My oldest...
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Joan Robillard ace
Funny
April 15th, 2026  
Renee Salamon ace
He knew you’d come up with the perfect backdrop (and title) 😊
April 15th, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Great result...Creative thinking on your part.
April 15th, 2026  
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