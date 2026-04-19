Good Times...

While everyone treasures the years with grandchildren, the blessings multiply when you and your child can finally enjoy "just being friends"!



We've come to the end of our three-week stay, here principally to be with Heather during and post surgery. It all went so smoothly for her, we could enjoy time as a family, and she hardly missed a beat. She said that, while she felt well, her job often entails being on the floor with, or, lifting young children, and that was on hold.



Meanwhile, we've enjoyed every day: The Easter holiday, and many seasonal changes over the past weeks...snow...heat & humidity...morning frost, and frigid temperatures... breezes and sunshine. What a difference the weather is than what's typically back home! But it's time spent around the dinner table with all the family that we'll miss. I'll miss crafting with Hazel, and having Bodhi challenge us with his knowledge of geography! On our last family night, along with neighbor, Jesse, we had an outstanding dinner at a favorite Asian restaurant, concluding the evening, at Hazel's request, with two rounds of "Bird Bingo".



Heather is already lamenting our departure on Tuesday, and it will be hard to return home without their voices filling the rooms. We're not without gratitude to have had this opportunity, exceptional as it was on so many levels. Now we'll have photo memories to look back on until next time...