Well Hidden in Plain Sight

This canopy of the ficus is just over our heads. Just walking out and looking, I never could find the nest without Ken's help! Here, I was just shooting into the general area and hoping to find it later, enlarged, on the computer!



No need to comment...just wanted you to see how well the hummers camouflage their nests! ...look for the additional close-up with my 365 album to see the baby on the nest!