Previous
Next
Pre-2021 by _thefirestarter
1 / 365

Pre-2021

The last night of 2020 and like most of this covid-riddled year, I’m on the couch.

Not mad about it. Still healthy, still kicking, still moving in the right direction.

Good hair too.
31st December 2020 31st Dec 20

MikeC

ace
@_thefirestarter
I'm not exactly an aspiring professional photographer, but I do enjoy exploring the world around me. Often I'm way more into the editing process...
0% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise