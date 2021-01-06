Sign up
7 / 365
New Blue Who Dis
I promise this won’t be all selfies. I refuse to follow Instagram accounts that are all selfies so why would I do that here?
2021 is starting off as a bumpy ride so why not try something new? Maybe blue mohawks will look good on me.
6th January 2021
6th Jan 21
MikeC
ace
@_thefirestarter
I'm not exactly an aspiring professional photographer, but I do enjoy exploring the world around me. Often I'm way more into the editing process...
9
photos
0
followers
0
following
1
2021
Tags
blue
,
mohawk
,
hair
,
selfie
