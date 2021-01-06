Previous
New Blue Who Dis by _thefirestarter
7 / 365

New Blue Who Dis

I promise this won’t be all selfies. I refuse to follow Instagram accounts that are all selfies so why would I do that here?

2021 is starting off as a bumpy ride so why not try something new? Maybe blue mohawks will look good on me.
