Wait, a coup?! by _thefirestarter
8 / 365

Wait, a coup?!

Yes that really happened.

I’m still in shock. I don’t know what to say or feel other than deep sadness and shame.
7th January 2021 7th Jan 21

MikeC

ace
@_thefirestarter
I'm not exactly an aspiring professional photographer, but I do enjoy exploring the world around me. Often I'm way more into the editing process...
