Post-blood donor bruising by a1whitehair
Post-blood donor bruising

Didn't quite get to a full donation this time 🤔 reminder not to go first thing in the morning when it's freezing cold
11th February 2021 11th Feb 21

Alastair Whitehair

@a1whitehair
