53 / 365
Another day... Another worker...
Was very windy, I don't know how he could be so close to the edge and still keep his balance 🥲
21st September 2024
21st Sep 24
Aila🐔
@aalensson
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
OnePlus Nord CE 2
Taken
21st September 2024 1:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
