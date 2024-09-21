Previous
Another day... Another worker... by aalensson
53 / 365

Another day... Another worker...

Was very windy, I don't know how he could be so close to the edge and still keep his balance 🥲
21st September 2024 21st Sep 24

Aila🐔

@aalensson
