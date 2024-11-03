Previous
Shark... in café..? by aalensson
59 / 365

Shark... in café..?

As we were leaving the cottage, we visited Kasvihuoneilmiö cafe☕ It had everything... Literally. From food to sharks to dog food to guns😬
3rd November 2024 3rd Nov 24

Aila🐔

@aalensson
