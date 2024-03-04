Previous
More ducks by aaronosaurus
86 / 365

More ducks

I went back to the same pond in Audubon Park to try and find the ducks in a row and only found a few sitting in a tree.
4th March 2024 4th Mar 24

Aaron Lee

@aaronosaurus
