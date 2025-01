Empty glass

I thought about trying this project again for 2025, New Year's day is the start. My plan was to walk around the city and find something great to start with. Unfortunately I woke up to the news of a massive tragedy here, police patrols and barricades. It didn't feel right to wander around looking for a photo, so instead I stayed home to try and not start the year looking at the glass as not just half, but all the way empty.